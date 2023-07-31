Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2023: ARLP, TRP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.9%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $81.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.1% to $85.33 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.0% lower at $2.613 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) was 1.9% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $1.30 per limited partner unit, up from $1.23 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.30.

TC Energy (TRP) was advancing 1.0% in recent premarket activity after a Friday close of over 4% lower. The Canadian energy infrastructure company reported lower Q2 comparable earnings, approved a spinoff plan for its Liquids Pipelines unit, and its stock got two analyst downgrades.

