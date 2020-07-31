Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2020: TPL,CVX,XOM,NOG

Energy stocks pared some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.0% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 35 cents higher at $40.27 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract rose 36 cents to $43.30 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) tumbled over 6% after the oil and natural gas royalties company reported Q2 net income of $3.56 per sub-share certificate, improving on a $0.48 per sub-share profit during the same quarter last year but still trailing the single-analyst estimate expecting $6.39 per sub-share certificate. Revenue fell 37.4% year-over-year to $54.6 million, also lagging the $83 million analyst call.

Chevron (CVX) shares fell 4% after the energy major reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $1.77 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.89 per share. Revenue plunged over 65% to $13.5 billion, also lagging the $21.7 billion analyst mean.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was narrowly lower in late trade, trimming most of its 2.3% decline earlier Friday, after reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.70 per share for its Q2 ended June 30 compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.61 during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share adjusted loss. Revenue fell almost 53% to $32.61 billion, also missing the $38.16 Street view.

To the upside, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) climbed almost 2% after Friday announcing its purchase of 400 net acres in the Williston Basin in North Dakota from unnamed sellers for $3.2 million in cash and 2.95 million of its common shares. The property includes a 70% interest in one producing well along 1.9 net wells now in progress and another 1 net undrilled well location. Production is expected to begin by mid-2021, Northern said.

