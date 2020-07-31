Energy
NOG

Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2020: NOG,XOM,CVX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were falling sharply again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.46 to $40.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was rising $0.37 to $43.31 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 lower at $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund is dropping 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund is sinking 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index is posting a 3.2% retreat.

In company news, Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) climbed about 1% after Friday announcing its purchase of 400 net acres in the Williston Basin in North Dakota from unnamed sellers for $3.2 million in cash and 2.95 million of its common shares. The property includes a 70% interest in one producing well along 1.9 net wells now in progress and another 1 net undrilled well location. Production is expected to begin by mid-2021, Northern said.

Among decliners, Exxon Mobil (XOM) slipped about 1% after reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.70 per share for its Q2 ended June 30 compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.61 during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.60 per share adjusted loss. Revenue fell almost 53% to $32.61 billion, also missing the $38.16 Street view.

Chevron (CVX) shares fell 3.9% after the energy major reported a Q2 net loss of $1.59 per share, excluding one-time items, reversing a $1.77 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $0.89 per share. Revenue plunged over 65% to $13.5 billion, also lagging the $21.7 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOG XOM CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular