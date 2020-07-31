Energy Sector Update for 07/31/2020: CVX, XOM, INT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were slipping pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.21% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.86% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.50 at $40.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.11 to $43.49 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.2 cents higher at $1.851 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) shares were slipping past 4% after it booked a Q2 adjusted loss of $1.59 per share compared with earnings of $1.77 in the same period last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for an adjusted loss of $0.89 per share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were down more than 1.7% after reporting Q2 adjusted loss of $0.70 per share, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.61 in the same period last year. The average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ called for an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share.

World Fuel Services (INT) shares were up 9.3% after it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.13, down from $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter. The estimate by two analysts was for a loss of $0.09 per share. The company also announced a deal to sell its multi-service payment solutions business to New York-based Corsair Capital for a cash consideration of about $350 million.

