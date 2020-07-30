Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2020: ZN,E,QEP,APA

Energy stocks extended their Thursday decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.6% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.35 lower at $39.92 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 52 cents to $42.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 10 cents to $1.83 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) raced more than 23% higher after Thursday afternoon saying it has received formal approval from the Israel Ministry of Energy to start work on its Megiddo Jezreel No. 2 well in Israel. Zion expects to begin drilling before the end of September, and barring unforeseen circumstances, should reach its target depth within five months.

Apache (APA) also rose over 18% after the company late Wednesday reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.74 per share, down from non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 during the year-ago period but still above the Capital IQ mean for a $1.02 adjusted net loss. Revenue plunged year-over-year to $752 million from $1.62 billion but exceeded the $708.6 million analyst mean.

Eni SpA (E) fell more than 7% after the Italian energy major Thursday reported a 55.3% decline in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, dropping to EUR8.4 billion, below the Capital IQ consensus of EUR9.55, from EUR18.8 billion.

QEP Resources (QEP) plunged over 16% after the firm late Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus for no change from last year's $0.04 non-GAAP loss. Revenue dropped to $120.6 million from $296.2 million last year.

