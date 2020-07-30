Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2020: E,QEP,APA

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $1.21 to $40.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 93 cents to $42.82 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 8 cents lower at $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 2.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping 1.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index shed 2.4% .

In company news, Eni SpA (E) fell more than 7% after the Italian energy major Thursday reported a 55.3% decline in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels, dropping to EUR8.4 billion, below the Capital IQ consensus of EUR9.55, from EUR18.8 billion.

QEP Resources (QEP) plunged almost 18% after the firm late Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.06 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus for no change from last year's $0.04 non-GAAP loss. Revenue dropped to $120.6 million from $296.2 million last year.

To the upside, Apache (APA) jumped 17% after the company late Wednesday reported an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.74 per share, down from non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 during the year-ago period but still above the Capital IQ mean for a $1.02 adjusted net loss. Revenue plunged year-over-year to $752 million from $1.62 billion but exceeded the $708.6 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.