Energy Sector Update for 07/30/2020: COP, QEP, APA, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down more than 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was more than 2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.46%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.06 at $40.21 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.89 to $42.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.90 per 1 million BTU.

ConocoPhillips (COP) was declining by more than 2% as it booked an adjusted net loss of $0.92 per share compared with earnings of $1.01 per share in the corresponding 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.58 per share.

QEP Resources (QEP) was down nearly 10% after it posted a Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.06 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04.

Apache (APA) was climbing past 14% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.74 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share in Q2 2019. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected loss per share of $1.02.

