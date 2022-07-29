Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLE, NOV, EC

Energy stocks were posting sharp gains in late Friday trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 4.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index jumped 4.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.3% at $98.66 per barrel, giving back some earlier gains, while Brent crude was rising 2.7% to $110.01 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up by $0.18 to $8.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NOV (NOV) shares jumped about 9% after BofA Securities upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. The oil and gas drilling equipment provider also received a price target increase from Morgan Stanley to $19 from $18.

Ecopetrol (EC) shares gained almost 5% after it disclosed the discovery of a natural gas accumulation in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tayrona Block, drilled in Colombian deep waters.

Eni (E) also said it made a new discovery estimated to be 1 trillion to 1.5 trillion cubic feet of raw gas in its first exploration well drilled in block 2 offshore Abu Dhabi. Shares of Eni climbed nearly 6%.

