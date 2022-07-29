Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2022: XLE, EC, E, PSX

Energy stocks were outperforming other sectors by a wide margin in midday trading Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 3.5% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 3.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index gained 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead by 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 3.9% higher at $100.21 per barrel while Brent crude was rising 2.8% to $110.17 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were up by $0.06 to about $8.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ecopetrol (EC) shares gained 4% after it disclosed the discovery of a natural gas accumulation in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tayrona Block, drilled in Colombian deep waters.

Eni (E) also said it made a new discovery estimated to be 1 trillion to 1.5 trillion cubic feet of raw gas in its first exploration well drilled in block 2 offshore Abu Dhabi. Shares of Eni climbed more than 5%.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was marginally higher after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $6.77 per share, up from $0.74 a year earlier, as a surge in revenue and other income helped the company beat consensus estimates calling for adjusted EPS of $5.85.

