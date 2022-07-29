Energy
E

Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2022: E, CVX, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 3.6% at $99.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 3.3% to $105.19 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $8.32 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was up more than 4% after saying it made a new discovery of raw gas in its first exploration well drilled in block 2 offshore Abu Dhabi.

Chevron (CVX) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted profit of $5.82 per share, up from $1.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $5.10 per share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was over 2% higher as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.14 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.89.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

E CVX XOM XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular