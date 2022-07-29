Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2022: E, CVX, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 3.6% at $99.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 3.3% to $105.19 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.3% higher at $8.32 per 1 million BTU.

Eni (E) was up more than 4% after saying it made a new discovery of raw gas in its first exploration well drilled in block 2 offshore Abu Dhabi.

Chevron (CVX) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted profit of $5.82 per share, up from $1.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $5.10 per share.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was over 2% higher as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $4.14 per diluted share, up from $1.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.89.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.