Energy
PATI

Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2020: PATI,EPD,NMM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 24 cents to $41.28 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 47 cents to $43.69 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.87 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.6% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 3.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1.3% gain.

Stocks moving on news include Patriot Transportation (PATI), rising 11%, after the petroleum hauler reported net income of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, improving on $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year despite transportation revenues excluding fuel surcharges falling to $18 million from $24.9 million during the year-ago period. Analyst estimates were not available.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) climbed 1.6% after the energy midstream services company reported Q2 net income of $0.47 per unit, slipping from a $0.55 per unit profit during the same quarter last year although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue fell 30.6% year-over-year to $5.75 billion but also topped the $7.52 billion analyst mean.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) fell nearly 18% after Wednesday reporting an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.71 per unit, expanding on a $0.13 per unit non-GAAP loss during the year-ago period and trailing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.46 per unit net loss for the shipper during the three months ended June 30. Revenue declined 2.5% to $46.5 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATI EPD NMM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular