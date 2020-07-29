Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2020: OVV,PATI,EPD,NMM

Energy stocks extended their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 23 cents higher at$41.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was increased 55 cents to $43.77 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 5 cents to $1.85 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ovintiv (OVV) retreated Wednesday, slipping about 4.5%, after the exploration and production company reported a Q2 net loss of $16.87 per share, reversing a $0.24 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.46 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) also fell nearly 17% after Wednesday reporting an adjusted Q2 net loss of $0.71 per unit, expanding on a $0.13 per unit non-GAAP loss during the year-ago period and trailing the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.46 per unit net loss for the shipper during the three months ended June 30. Revenue declined 2.5% to $46.5 million.

Among gainers, Patriot Transportation (PATI) was rising more than 10% after the petroleum hauler reported net income of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended June 30, improving on $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year despite transportation revenues excluding fuel surcharges falling to $18 million from $24.9 million during the year-ago period. Analyst estimates were not available.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) climbed 1.2% after the energy midstream services company reported Q2 net income of $0.47 per unit, slipping from a $0.55 per unit profit during the same quarter last year although that still beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue fell 30.6% year-over-year to $5.75 billion but also topped the $7.52 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.