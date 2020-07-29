Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2020: BE, OVV, LBRT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly up during premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) added 0.38%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) rose 0.78% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.6%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.37 to $41.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was rose $0.48 to $43.70 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 1 cent lower to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Bloom Energy (BE) rose more than 3% during premarket trading. On Tuesday, the company reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.23 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.30 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ analyst forecast for a loss of $0.29.

Ovintiv (OVV) added more than 1% after posting a Q2 loss of $16.87 per share, compared with earnings of $0.24 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss of $0.46 per share.

In other sector news, Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) swung to a Q2 net loss of $0.55 per share from earnings of $0.32 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss per share of $0.46. Shares of the company were unchanged before markets open.

