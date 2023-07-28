Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2023: XOM, TRP, IMO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.04% at $80.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.12% to $84.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was slightly declining as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, down from $4.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.02.

TC Energy (TRP) was up more than 2% after it reported Q2 comparable earnings of 0.96 Canadian dollars ($0.73) per share, down from CA$1 a year earlier but narrowly beating the CA$0.95 per share estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 earnings of 1.15 Canadian dollars ($0.87) per diluted share, down from CA$3.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.34.

