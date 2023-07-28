News & Insights

Energy
XOM

Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2023: XOM, TRP, IMO, XLE, USO, UNG

July 28, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.04% at $80.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.12% to $84.14 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was slightly declining as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per diluted share, down from $4.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.02.

TC Energy (TRP) was up more than 2% after it reported Q2 comparable earnings of 0.96 Canadian dollars ($0.73) per share, down from CA$1 a year earlier but narrowly beating the CA$0.95 per share estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q2 earnings of 1.15 Canadian dollars ($0.87) per diluted share, down from CA$3.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$1.34.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
TRP
IMO
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.