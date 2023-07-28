Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2023: XOM, CVX, ENPH

Energy stocks were mixed Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.3% to $79.83 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.2% to $84.09 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares dropped 1.7% after the company reported lower Q1 results that trailed Wall Street's estimates, driven by lower energy prices.

Chevron's (CVX) Q2 results decreased from a year earlier amid lower commodity prices, while the oil giant anticipates its annual production to be at the low end of its guidance. Chevron shares fell 1.1%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares fell almost 9% after it reported Q2 revenue that trailed estimates.

