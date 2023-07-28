Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2023: TRP, XOM, CVX, ENPH

Energy stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.5% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.4% to $80.42 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.6% to $84.71 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.8% higher at $2.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) shares fell 5.5% after the Canadian energy infrastructure company reported lower Q2 comparable earnings and approved a spinoff plan for its Liquids Pipelines unit. The stock got two analyst downgrades.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares dropped 1.4% after the company reported lower Q1 results that trailed Wall Street's estimates, driven by lower energy prices.

Chevron's (CVX) Q2 results decreased from a year earlier amid lower commodity prices, while the oil giant anticipates its annual production to be at the low end of its guidance. Chevron shares fell 0.7%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares fell almost 8% after it reported Q2 revenue that trailed estimates.

