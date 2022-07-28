Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2022: TTE, VLO, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently gaining 0.8%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.9% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.03% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.75% at $98.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.49% to $108.21 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.60% higher at $8.61 per 1 million BTU.

Valero Energy (VLO) stock was gaining nearly 4% as it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $11.36 per diluted share, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.20.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.75, compared with $1.27 last year. TotalEnergies shares were slipping past 2% recently.

Shell (SHEL) shares were more than 1% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, up from $0.71 per share a year earlier.

