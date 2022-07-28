Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2022: CPG,CPG.TO,ARCH,MMP,NOVA

Energy stocks were finishing mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) gaining 0.7% while the Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 0.7%. The Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 3.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.32 lower at $96.94 per barrel but North Sea Brent crude was rising $0.76 to $107.38 per barrel, reversing its morning decline. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.35 to $8.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Point Energy (CPG) gained 3.4% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP net income of CA$0.47 ($0.37) per share, more than doubling its CA$0.20 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected CA$0.52 per share, excluding one-time items. On a GAAP basis, it earned CA$0.58 per share, down from CA$3.65 per share during the year-ago period but topping the CA$0.48 Street view.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) rose over 27% after the solar-energy provider reported a 121% increase in its Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $147 million from $66.6 million last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus of $86.9 million. Solar stocks also were getting a boost after US lawmakers announced an agreement on climate spending legislation that includes as much as $369 billion for clean energy initiatives.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) shares climbed 0.7% after the pipeline company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.94 per diluted unit, up from $1.38 for the June quarter last year and easily exceeding the $0.99 per unit analyst mean. The company also raised its 2022 earnings forecast, now expecting around $5.05 per unit this year, up from its prior guidance looking for $4.35 and also beating the $4.31 per unit Street view.

To the downside, Arch Resources (ARCH) tumbled more than 11% after the thermal and metallurgical coal company Thursday reported Q2 net income of $19.30 per diluted share, up from $1.66 in the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.48 per share.

