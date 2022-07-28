Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2022: ARCH, MMP, NOVA

Energy stocks nudged higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 1.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was rising 2.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $0.49 to $96.77 per barrel but North Sea Brent crude was rising $0.17 to $106.79 per barrel, reversing its morning decline. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $8.32 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Arch Resources (ARCH) tumbled 5.8% after the thermal and metallurgical coal company Thursday reported Q2 net income of $19.30 per share, up from $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $21.48 per share.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) climbed 1.1% after the pipeline company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $1.94 per unit, up from $1.38 per unit during the June quarter last year and easily exceeding the $0.99 per unit analyst mean. The company also raised its 2022 earnings forecast, now expecting around $5.05 per unit this year, up from its prior guidance looking for $4.35 per unit, and also beating the $4.31 per unit Street view.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) rose nearly 23% after the solar-energy provider reported a 121% increase in its Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $147 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $86.9 million. Solar stocks also were getting a boost after US lawmakers announced an agreement on climate spending legislation that includes as much as $369 billion for clean energy initiatives.

