Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2020: NBL,KLXE,SYPR

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.2%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 42 cents to $41.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was falling 8 cents to $43.33 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.79 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 1.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% decline.

In company news, Noble Energy (NBL) declined 2.4%. The crude oil and natural gas producer Tuesday set a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable on August 24 tp shareholders of record on August 10.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) was 8.5% lower after Tuesday saying it has completed its all-stock merger with rival Quintana Energy Services, with investors receiving 0.0969 of a KLX Energy share for each Quintana share they held. The exchange ratio for the merger was changed from the previously announced 0.4844-to-1 swap to account for KLX Energy's 5-for-1 reverse stock split simultaneous with the deal closing shortly before Tuesday's opening bell.

To the upside, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) soared 73% after the specialty manufacturer Tuesday announced two "significant" orders for its Tube Turns and Double Bolt branded ultra-high pressure closure products for the Libra deep-water oil and natural gas project offshore Brazil and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in western Canada. Financial terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

