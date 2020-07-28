Energy Sector Update for 07/28/2020: CKH,KLXE,NBL,SYPR

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 56 cents lower at $41.01 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 27 cents to $43.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Seacor Holdings (CKH) climbed over 4% after the marine logistics company Tuesday reported Q2 net income of $0.39 per share, down from $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year but still more than doubling the two-analyst consensus call expecting a $0.15 per share profit.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) was 4% higher in late trade after Tuesday saying it has completed its all-stock merger with rival Quintana Energy Services, with investors receiving 0.0969 of a KLX Energy share for each Quintana share they held. The exchange ratio for the merger was changed from the previously announced 0.4844-to-1 swap to account for KLX Energy's 5-for-1 reverse stock split simultaneous with the deal closing shortly before Tuesday's opening bell.

Noble Energy (NBL) declined 2.3%. The crude oil and natural gas producer Tuesday set a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable on August 24 tp shareholders of record on August 10.

To the upside, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) soared almost 130% after the specialty manufacturer Tuesday announced two "significant" orders for its Tube Turns and Double Bolt branded ultra-high pressure closure products for the Libra deep-water oil and natural gas project offshore Brazil and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in western Canada. Financial terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

