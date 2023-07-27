Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2023: XEL, FTI, CVE, BLDP

Energy stocks were lower late Thursday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each down about 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $79.76 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.2% to $83.89 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 16 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 21, larger than the 14 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an increase of 41 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 6.5% to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Xcel Energy's (XEL) shares were down 3.4% after its earnings and operating revenue fell in Q2 from a year earlier, trailing expectations.

TechnipFMC (FTI) shares dropped almost 7%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) on Thursday reported Q2 net earnings that almost matched estimates by analysts. The shares rose 2.3%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) said Thursday it received an order for an additional 18 fuel cell engines from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP). Ballard Power shares were down 2.3%.

