Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2023: HLX, NOV, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

July 27, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was nearly 2% lower.

US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.4% at $79.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.1% to $83.45 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.6% lower at $2.649 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was gaining nearly 13% in value after reporting that it swung to Q2 earnings of $0.05 per share from a loss of $0.20 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.07 per share.

NOV (NOV) was over 3% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of $0.39 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.30.

Shell (SHEL) was slipping past 1% after it posted Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, down from $1.54 per share a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.87.

