Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2023: FTI, CVE, BLDP

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $80.53 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $84.38 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 16 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 21, larger than the 14 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an increase of 41 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 5.6% $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) shares dropped 6.3%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) on Thursday reported Q2 net earnings that almost matched estimates by analysts. The shares rose 3.8%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) said Thursday it received an order for an additional 18 fuel cell engines from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP). Ballard Power shares were up 0.7%.

