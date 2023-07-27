News & Insights

Energy
FTI

Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2023: FTI, CVE, BLDP

July 27, 2023 — 01:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was down 0.4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $80.53 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $84.38 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 16 billion cubic feet in the week ended July 21, larger than the 14 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and following an increase of 41 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 5.6% $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TechnipFMC (FTI) shares dropped 6.3%. The company reported Q2 adjusted earnings that trailed estimates by analysts.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) on Thursday reported Q2 net earnings that almost matched estimates by analysts. The shares rose 3.8%.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) said Thursday it received an order for an additional 18 fuel cell engines from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP). Ballard Power shares were up 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTI
CVE
BLDP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.