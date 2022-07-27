Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLE, RES, HES, EQNR

Energy
Energy stocks continued to rise late in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) rising 2.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up 4% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index edged 0.3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 2.9% higher at $97.72 per barrel while Brent gained by 2.5% to $107.02 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.4% lower at $8.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, RPC (RES) jumped about 18% after reporting Q2 net earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, compared with breakeven a year earlier and more than double the $0.10 analyst estimate in a Capital IQ survey.

Hess (HES) rose more than 1% after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier and just ahead of the $2.14 consensus estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Equinor (EQNR) gained over 2% after reporting Q2 net EPS of $2.11, up from $0.60 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.55 consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also approved an increase in its 2022 share-repurchase program to up to $6 billion from $5 billion.

