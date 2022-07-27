Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2022: XLE, NEXT, XOM, HES, EQNR

Energy stocks were posting gains in midday trading Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) advancing 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was up 1.7%, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was off by 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 2.4% higher at $97.30 per barrel while Brent gained by 1.7 % to $106.12 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.5% lower at $8.49 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextDecade (NEXT) rose 12% after signing a 20-year agreement with Exxon Mobil (XOM) affiliate ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific to supply liquefied natural gas from its Rio Grande LNG export project. Shares of Exxon Mobil gained 1%.

Hess (HES) was marginally lower after reporting Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per diluted share, up from $0.24 a year earlier and just ahead of the $2.14 consensus estimate in a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

Equinor (EQNR) gained almost 1% after reporting Q2 net EPS of $2.11, up from $0.60 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.55 consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company also approved an increase in its 2022 share-repurchase program to up to $6 billion from $5 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.