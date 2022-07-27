Energy
RES

Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2022: RES, HES, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.63%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.69%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.22% at $96.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1% to $105.44 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.97% lower at $8.64 per 1 million BTU.

RPC (RES) was rallying past 19% after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, up from breakeven a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

Hess (HES) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.15, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.14. Hess was recently slipping past 1%.

Equinor (EQNR) reported Q2 net EPS of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Equinor was slightly lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RES HES EQNR XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular