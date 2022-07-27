Energy Sector Update for 07/27/2022: RES, HES, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.63%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.69%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.22% at $96.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 1% to $105.44 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 3.97% lower at $8.64 per 1 million BTU.

RPC (RES) was rallying past 19% after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, up from breakeven a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

Hess (HES) reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.15, up from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.14. Hess was recently slipping past 1%.

Equinor (EQNR) reported Q2 net EPS of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $0.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.55. Equinor was slightly lower recently.

