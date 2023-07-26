Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2023: SPWR, RES, EQNR, HES

Energy stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index rose 0.1%, erasing earlier losses, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was down 0.3%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 600,000 barrels in the week ended July 21 following a decrease of 700,000 barrels in the previous week, with commercial stocks accounting for the entire decline again.

West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.9% to $78.93 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was dropping 0.8% to $82.98 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.9% lower at $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, SunPower (SPWR) plans to cut its workforce by 140 employees, saving about 5% in labor costs, in its fiscal Q3, in compliance with its restructuring plan. Its shares slumped 16%.

RPC (RES) shares dropped 5.9% after Q2 adjusted earnings missed estimates by analysts.

Equinor (EQNR) stock was shedding 2.6% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $7.54 billion, down from $17.57 billion a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was up 0.4% after Q2 adjusted net income topped estimates by analysts.

