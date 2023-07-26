Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2023: RES, EQNR, HES

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.3%.

US crude-oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 600,000 barrels in the week ended July 21 following a decrease of 700,000 barrels in the previous week, with commercial stocks accounting for the entire decline again.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.8% to $78.97 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 0.7% to $83.07 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, RPC (RES) shares dropped past 7% after its Q2 adjusted earnings missed analysts' estimates.

Equinor (EQNR) stock was shedding 3% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $7.54 billion, down from $17.57 billion a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was fractionally lower after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $2.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

