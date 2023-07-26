Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2023: EQNR, HES, CPG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down almost 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down almost 1% at $78.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.9% to $82.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was retreating by over 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $7.54 billion, down from $17.57 billion a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was slightly lower after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $2.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 0.38 Canadian dollars ($0.29) per diluted share, down from CA$0.47 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of CA$0.39. Crescent Point Energy was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.