EQNR

Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2023: EQNR, HES, CPG, XLE, USO, UNG

July 26, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently slipping by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down almost 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down almost 1% at $78.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.9% to $82.86 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) was retreating by over 4% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $7.54 billion, down from $17.57 billion a year earlier.

Hess (HES) was slightly lower after it reported a Q2 adjusted net income of $0.65 per diluted share, down from $2.15 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.51.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) reported Q2 adjusted net earnings of 0.38 Canadian dollars ($0.29) per diluted share, down from CA$0.47 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of CA$0.39. Crescent Point Energy was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

