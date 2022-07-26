Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2022: SLB,KOS,PFHC,CNX,OBE,OBE.TO

Energy stocks extended their Tuesday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.8% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.5% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.72 lower at $94.98 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sinking $0.56 to $104.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.27 to $8.99 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) was 1.9% lower late in Tuesday trading. The energy-services giant said it received a new contract from Kosmos Energy (KOS) to install 16 miles of integrated power and control lines in the Odd Job field in the Gulf of Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ProFrac Holding (PFHC) climbed 2.1% after closing on its $90 million acquisition of SP Silica of Monahans and SP Silica Sales from privately held Signal Peak Silica.

CNX Resources (CNX) added nearly 1%, easing from an early 3.2% advance, after Tuesday saying it recently became the first energy company in the Appalachian Basin - through an ongoing partnership with privately held Dynamis Power Solutions - to use an electric powered drilling system solely fueled by on-site natural gas.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) was 2% lower, reversing a nearly 5% morning gain, that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer overnight pricing a private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in July 2027. It issued $127.6 million of the notes, with investors paying $980 for each $1,000 in principal, representing a 2% discount.

