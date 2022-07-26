Energy
Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2022: PFHC, CNX, OBE, OBE.TO

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Energy stocks were falling this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 0.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling $0.86 to $95.84 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sinking $0.31 to $104.84 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.38 higher at $9.11 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProFrac Holding (PFHC) climbed 1.7% after closing on its $90 million acquisition of SP Silica of Monahans and SP Silica Sales from privately held Signal Peak Silica.

CNX Resources (CNX) added 1%, easing from an early 3.2% advance, after Tuesday saying it recently became the first energy company in the Appalachian Basin - through an ongoing partnership with privately held Dynamis Power Solutions - to use an electric powered drilling system solely fueled by on-site natural gas.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) was 0.8% lower, reversing a nearly 5% morning gain, that followed the Canadian oil and natural gas producer overnight pricing a private placement of senior unsecured notes maturing in July 2027. It issued $127.6 million of the notes, with investors paying $980 for each $1,000 in principal, representing a 2% discount.

