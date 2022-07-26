Energy Sector Update for 07/26/2022: LBRT, OBE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently down over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.10% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 6% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.54% at $98.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.54% to $106.77 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.42% higher at $9.20 per 1 million BTU.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) was gaining more than 11% after it reported Q2 net earnings of $0.55 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.16 for the company formerly known as Liberty Oilfield Services.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) was advancing by over 4% after saying it signed an underwriting agreement for the private placement of $127.6 million worth of five-year senior unsecured notes due July 27, 2027.

