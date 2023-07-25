News & Insights

Energy
TTE

Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2023: TTE, NEE, E, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

July 25, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.8% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% at $78.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.3% to reach $82.46 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.67 per 1 million BTU.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it will acquire the remaining shares in Total Eren in a transaction that values Total Eren at 3.80 billion euros ($4.21 billion). TotalEnergies was more than 1% lower in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

NextEra Energy (NEE) was slightly advancing after it posted higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to reaffirming its full-year outlook.

Eni (E) said it has agreed to acquire Chevron's (CVX) interests in production-sharing contracts in the Kutei Basin offshore East Kalimantan, Indonesia, including the Ganal PSC, Rapak PSC, and Makassar Straits PSC blocks. Eni stock was down more than 1% while Chevron was marginally higher in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

