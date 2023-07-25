News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2023: GE, SDRL, NEE

July 25, 2023 — 01:53 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up nearly 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up nearly 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was edging up 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $79.51 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.9% to $83.44 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.5% higher at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, General Electric (GE) shares were up 6% after it reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results driven by its aerospace and renewables businesses, prompting the company to raise its full-year projections.

Seadrill (SDRL) was down 1% after the firm said its Seadrill Finance unit will offer $75 million in 8.375% senior secured second-lien notes due 2030.

NextEra Energy (NEE) posted higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to reaffirming its full-year outlook. Its shares were down 0.7%.

