Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2023: FSLR, GE, SDRL, NEE

Energy stocks were rising late Tuesday with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was up 0.6%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was edging up 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1% to $79.55 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1% to $83.56 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% higher at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, First Solar (FSLR) will provide 279 megawatts of advanced thin-film solar panels to the Tennessee Valley Authority for the agency's planned Lawrence County Solar Project in Alabama. First Solar shares rose 1.3%.

General Electric (GE) shares were up 6.4% after it reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results driven by its aerospace and renewables businesses, prompting the company to raise its full-year projections.

Seadrill (SDRL) and its Seadrill Finance unit said Tuesday they priced an offering of $75 million of 8.375% senior secured second-lien notes due 2030. Seadrill shares dropped 0.9%.

NextEra Energy (NEE) posted higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to reaffirming its full-year outlook. Its shares were down 0.4%.

