Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2022: SSL, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.77% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were were up 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.49% at $96.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.18% to $99.54 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.74% higher at $8.34 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was up over 3% after it reported fiscal year 2022 sales of $10.55 billion, compared with $8.65 billion a year earlier.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) was slightly higher after saying it has commenced production at the Ikike oilfield offshore Nigeria.

