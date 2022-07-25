Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2022: IEA, MTZ, FSLR, SSL

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 3.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 3.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.29 to $95.99 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.09 to $104.29 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.38 higher at $8.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) climbed almost 32% after the energy-services agreed to a $1.1 billion buyout offer from MasTec (MTZ), which will pay $14 for each IEA share, consisting of $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share. MasTec was trading 5.9% lower this afternoon.

Sasol (SSL) gained 3.1% after the South African refinery and petrochemicals company reported a 22% increase in FY22 sales compared with year-ago levels, rising to $10.55 billion.

First Solar (FSLR) rose 1.9% after the solar-power equipment firm Monday saying it will supply up to 500 megawatts of thin-film photovoltaic modules to French renewable energy company Akuo, beginning with 200 megawatts of modules for a US project set to launch in 2024. The remaining orders are set for delivery in 2025 and 2026, the company said.

