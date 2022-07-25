Energy Sector Update for 07/25/2022: AGR,IEA,MTZ,FSLR,SSL

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both rising 3.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.0% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.00 higher at $96.70 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.76 to $104.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.43 to $8.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Avangrid (AGR) was hanging on for a 0.4% advance after the energy services company Monday selected Patricia Cosgel to be its new chief financial officer. Cosgel has been interim CFO since February.

First Solar (FSLR) rose 2.1% after the solar-power equipment firm Monday said it will supply up to 500 megawatts of thin-film photovoltaic modules to French renewable energy company Akuo, beginning with 200 megawatts of modules for a US project set to launch in 2024. The remaining orders are set for delivery in 2025 and 2026, the company said.

Sasol (SSL) gained 3% after the South African refinery and petrochemicals company reported a 22% increase in FY22 sales compared with year-ago levels, rising to $10.55 billion.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) climbed over 31% after the energy-services agreed to a $1.1 billion buyout offer from MasTec (MTZ), which will pay $14 for each IEA share, consisting of $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share. MasTec was trading 5.9% lower this afternoon.

