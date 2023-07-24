Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2023: TRP, HPK, TTE

Energy stocks were gaining Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.8% to $79.21 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.5% to $83.07 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.70 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TC Energy (TRP) shares were down 2.5% after the company agreed to sell its 40% stake in the Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems for $5.2 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) stock was rising almost 14% after it closed an underwritten public offering of about 14.8 million common shares at $10.50 per share for net proceeds of about $151.2 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) shares were up 1% after saying it has signed a deal to acquire a 50% stake in Ronesans Enerji to jointly develop renewable projects in Turkey.

