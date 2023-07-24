News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2023: SHEL, BAK, TRP, HPK

July 24, 2023 — 03:44 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher late Monday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up about 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was shedding 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.5% to $78.96 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.3% to $82.93 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.8% lower at $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, UK's High Court has dismissed environmental charity ClientEarth's attempt to revive a lawsuit against Shell (SHEL) over the oil giant's climate strategy, Reuters reported Monday. Shell was up 0.8%.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was rising 15% after it closed an underwritten public offering of about 14.8 million common shares at $10.50 per share for net proceeds of about $151.2 million.

Braskem (BAK) was up 3.2% after saying it has invested $87 million and expanded the production of its bio-based ethylene plant by 30% in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

TC Energy (TRP) shares were down 2.1% after the company agreed to sell its 40% stake in the Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems for $5.2 billion to Global Infrastructure Partners.

