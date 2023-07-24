Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2023: HPK, TTE, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday, as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.2% at $77.98 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent gained 1% to $81.91 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.7% higher at $2.73 per 1 million BTU.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was climbing past 8% after it closed an underwritten public offering of about 14.8 million common shares at a price of $10.50 per share for net proceeds of about $151.2 million.

TotalEnergies (TTE) was slightly advancing after saying it has signed a deal to acquire a 50% interest in Ronesans Enerji to jointly develop renewable projects in Turkey, subject to regulatory and administrative approvals.

Chevron (CVX) was almost 1% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $3.08 per diluted share, down from $5.82 a year earlier but above the $2.98 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company also said Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber will retire in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.