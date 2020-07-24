Energy Sector Update for 07/24/2020: BOOM,SLB,SMLP

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 18 cents to $40.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 35 cents to $42.96 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.78 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.8% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was sliding 0.5% lower.

In company news, DMC Global (BOOM) fell 3.5% after the oilfield-services company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.29 per share, reversing a $1.17 adjusted net profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ mean of a $0.14 loss, excluding one-time items. Revenue fell year-over-year to $43.2 million but narrowly topped the $42.95 million Street view.

Schlumberger (SLB) Friday slid 1.6% after reporting steep declines in Q2 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and the oilfield services giant also disclosing plans to idle more than 21,000 employees as part of a large business reorganization. Net income dropped almost 86% from year-ago levels to $0.05 per share while revenue fell more than 35% to $5.36 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a $0.01 per share net loss at Schlumberger on $5.36 billion in revenue.

Among gainers, Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was nearly 1% higher after the firm said it expects non-GAAP FY20 EBITDA in a range from $250 million to $260 million, down from the previous forecast of $260 million to $285 million and largely reflecting the impact of shut-in production during the April-to-June period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.