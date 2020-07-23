Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2020: HLX, SU, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly down during premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.32%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.17% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.61%.
The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.24 to $41.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.23 to $44.06 per barrel and the natural gas futures added 1 cent to $1.69 per 1 million BTU.
Stocks moving on the news include Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX), which was up nearly 18%. The energy services company on Wednesday posted Q2 net profit of $0.04 per share, down from $0.11 per share a year earlier but beating the Street forecast of a loss of $0.02 per share.
Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan (KMI) was down more than 3%. On Wednesday, it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.17, down from $0.22. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.16.
Suncor Energy (SU) was also retreating by 2%. The Canada-based company posted Q2 operating loss of CAD0.98 ($0.73) per share, compared with operating earnings of CAD0.80 per share a year earlier and wider than the Street forecast of a loss of CAD0.62 per share.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2020: RIG, NE, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2020: NBL, HAL, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2020: CHAP,FSI,GLOG,GLOP,SGU