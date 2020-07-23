Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2020: HLX, SU, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly down during premarket Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) declined 0.32%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.17% and the United States Gas Fund (UNG) was up 0.61%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.24 to $41.66 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.23 to $44.06 per barrel and the natural gas futures added 1 cent to $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

Stocks moving on the news include Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX), which was up nearly 18%. The energy services company on Wednesday posted Q2 net profit of $0.04 per share, down from $0.11 per share a year earlier but beating the Street forecast of a loss of $0.02 per share.

Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan (KMI) was down more than 3%. On Wednesday, it reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.17, down from $0.22. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.16.

Suncor Energy (SU) was also retreating by 2%. The Canada-based company posted Q2 operating loss of CAD0.98 ($0.73) per share, compared with operating earnings of CAD0.80 per share a year earlier and wider than the Street forecast of a loss of CAD0.62 per share.

