Energy Sector Update for 07/23/2020: COG,DMLP,HLX,SU.,SU.TO

Energy stocks resumed their Thursday retreat, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF also was down about 0.9%.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 83 cents lower at $41.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 87 cents to $43.42 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 10 cents to $1.79 per 1 million BTU.
In company news, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) rose 3.3% after Mizuho Securities Thursday began analyst coverage of the energy company with a neutral stock rating and a $20 price target.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) also raced 26% higher after the energy services company late Wednesday reported Q2 net income of $0.04 per share, down from $0.11 per share during the year-ago period but still exceeding Wall Street expectations for $0.02 per share quarterly loss. Revenue slipped 1.3% year-over-year to $199.1 million but also beat the $175.2 million analyst mean.
Among decliners, Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) fell 1.2% after the natural gas and oil royalty partnership announced a 52.6% reduction in its Q2 distribution to investors compared with Q1 reflecting a drop in cash receipts to $6.3 million from around $12.1 million in Q1. The upcoming distribution of $0.226318 per unit is payable August 13 to investors of record on August 3, down from its $0.477891 per unit Q1 distribution.
Suncor Energy (SU) was dropping 4% in late trade, after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported a Q2 operating loss of CAD0.98 per share, reversing a CAD0.80 per share operating profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.62 per share loss.
