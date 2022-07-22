Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2022: SLB, OPAL, ACTD, DEN

Energy stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.95 to $97.30 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.34 to $105.20 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.37 higher at $8.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) rose 4.5% after the oilfield-services giant reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.50 per share, up from $0.30 per share during the year ago quarter, while revenue increased 19.5% year-over-year to $6.77 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.40 per share adjusted profit on $6.28 billion in Q2 revenue.

Opal Fuels (OPAL) was 1% higher in its first day of trading after the renewable energy company overnight completed its merger with blank-check company ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD).

Denbury (DEN) slid 1.6% after late Thursday announcing definitive plans to lease roughly 18,000 acres of land near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, expected to sequester more than 80 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Initial carbon dioxide injections are expected by 2025, it said.

