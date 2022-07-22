Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2022: SLB, NEP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.11% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.49% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.42% at $95.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.05% to $103.81 per barrel and natural-gas futures were 1.79% higher at $8.07 per 1 million BTU.

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) was gaining more than 5% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.61 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.96 a year earlier.

Schlumberger (SLB) was advancing by more than 2% after it posted non-GAAP Q2 EPS of $0.50, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.40.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it is launching a fuel price-reduction program for all of its service stations in France, effective until year-end. TotalEnergies was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB NEP TTE XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

CIX’s Partnership With Nasdaq to Power Its Carbon Marketplace

Jul 19, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular