Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2022: SLB, NEP, TTE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping by 0.11% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.49% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up by 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.42% at $95.95 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.05% to $103.81 per barrel and natural-gas futures were 1.79% higher at $8.07 per 1 million BTU.

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) was gaining more than 5% after it reported Q2 earnings of $2.61 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.96 a year earlier.

Schlumberger (SLB) was advancing by more than 2% after it posted non-GAAP Q2 EPS of $0.50, up from $0.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.40.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said it is launching a fuel price-reduction program for all of its service stations in France, effective until year-end. TotalEnergies was marginally lower recently.

