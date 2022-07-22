Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2022: GPRK,SLB,OPAL,ACTD,DEN

Energy stocks turned solidly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 1.2% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.9% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.55 lower at $94.80 per barrel, falling for three sessions in a row, while North Sea Brent crude was slipping $0.49 to $103.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rallied again on Friday, rising $0.37 to $8.30 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, GeoPark (GPRK) was 0.5% lower this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% morning advance that followed the oil and natural gas company reporting a 6.7% increase in Q2 production over year-ago levels, rising to 38,940 barrels of oil equivalent per day, largely due to successful exploration projects in Ecuador offsetting production declines in Chile and Brazil.

Denbury (DEN) slid 3% after late Thursday announcing definitive plans to lease roughly 18,000 acres of land near Donaldsonville, Louisiana, expected to sequester more than 80 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Initial carbon dioxide injections are expected by 2025, it said.

Among gainers, Opal Fuels (OPAL) was 2.9% higher in its first day of trading after the renewable energy company overnight completed its merger with blank-check company ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD).

Schlumberger (SLB) rose 4.2% after the oilfield-services giant reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.50 per share, up from $0.30 per share during the year ago quarter, while revenue increased 19.5% year-over-year to $6.77 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.40 per share adjusted profit on $6.28 billion in Q2 revenue.

