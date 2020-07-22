Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2020: USAC, BKR, PBR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were declining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was around 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.51 at $41.41 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.47 to $43.85 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $1.65 per 1 million BTU.

USA Compression Partners (USAC) was up more than 5% as it announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was nearly 2% lower as it reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected breakeven per share.

Petrobras Brasileiro (PBR) was more than 1% higher after it reported that the average production of oil, NGL and natural gas in Q2 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, 6.4% higher than a year ago. For 2020, the firm still expects to produce around 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.