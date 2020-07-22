Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2020: TELL,BKR,SLB

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.
Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 10 cents to $41.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 15 cents to $44.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.67 per 1 million BTU.
Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 1.2%.
In company news, Tellurian (TELL) slumped 25% after the natural gas marketing and infrastructure company Wednesday announced plans for a $35 million private placement of 35 million common shares priced at $1 apiece, or almost 37% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. After deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company is expecting to pocket around $32.5 million in net proceeds, it said.
Schlumberger (SLB) was 2.2% lower in recent trade. CFRA earlier Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the oilfield-services giant to hold from sell previously and also set a $19 price target for its stock.
Baker Hughes (BKR) turned 1.6% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 3% late-morning decline, after reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.05 per share on $4.74 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a break-even quarter for the oilfield-services company on $4.8 billion in revenue.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- Energy Sector Update for 07/16/2020: RIG, NE, TOT, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/20/2020: NBL, HAL, CEO, XLE, USO, UNG
- Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2020: BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2020: NEXT,BE,DNR,FANG