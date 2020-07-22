Energy Sector Update for 07/22/2020: TELL,BKR,SLB

Energy stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 10 cents to $41.82 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 15 cents to $44.17 per barrel. Natural gas futures were unchanged at $1.67 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 1.2%.

In company news, Tellurian (TELL) slumped 25% after the natural gas marketing and infrastructure company Wednesday announced plans for a $35 million private placement of 35 million common shares priced at $1 apiece, or almost 37% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock. After deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses, the company is expecting to pocket around $32.5 million in net proceeds, it said.

Schlumberger (SLB) was 2.2% lower in recent trade. CFRA earlier Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the oilfield-services giant to hold from sell previously and also set a $19 price target for its stock.

Baker Hughes (BKR) turned 1.6% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 3% late-morning decline, after reporting a non-GAAP Q2 net loss of $0.05 per share on $4.74 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting a break-even quarter for the oilfield-services company on $4.8 billion in revenue.

